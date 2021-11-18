ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s eases worries over holiday season with forecast raise

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Macy’s Inc raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday, easing fears that the department store chain would struggle with product shortages during the crucial holiday season. The...

WREG

Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, […]
RETAIL
CNBC

Four ways holiday shopping has changed since the pandemic began

This holiday season is going to look a lot different for the retail industry and for consumers. Businesses are prepared to greet more customers at the store. E-commerce growth is expected to slow, but should top the $200 billion mark for the first time. Consumers have a new way to...
SHOPPING
#Holiday Season#Holiday Shopping#Net Sales#Reuters#Macy S Inc#Americans
KGET 17

Macy’s, Kohl’s post strong results heading into holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — Department store chains Macy’s and Kohl’s delivered strong results for the fiscal third quarter as shoppers go back to buying dresses and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list when the pandemic struck. Macy’s and Kohl’s swung to a profit during the...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

As holidays approach, here's what's worrying Victoria's Secret

Consumers aren't the only ones concerned about getting what they want this holiday season. The retailers are worried too. Victoria’s Secret & Co. Thursday reported its quarterly results. While sales grew, supply chain issues remain a concern for the Columbus-based retailer. CEO Martin Waters, speaking on a Thursday morning call...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Macy’s Sales and Profit Jump Ahead of Holiday Period

Macy’s Inc. reported another quarter of strong sales growth Thursday, alongside plans to launch an online marketplace platform, but it gave no indication it would spin off its e-commerce business as one investor is urging. Macy’s sales at stores open at least a year rose roughly 36% in the three...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Macy's Stock Soars After Solid Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 36.3% year-on-year, to $5.44 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $5.20 billion. Comparable sales increased 37.2% on an owned basis and up 35.6% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q3 2020. Comparable sales improved 8.9% on an owned basis...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Walmart raises forecast and says shelves are stocked for holiday shoppers

WMT WALMART, INC. 143.22 -3.72 -2.53%. More shoppers visited stores than they did in the same period last year, with traffic up 5.7% and spending per trip up 3.3%, a sign that shopping habits may be normalizing after last year's extreme shifts in buying behavior. Growth rose from earlier in...
RETAIL
rejournals.com

Inflation worries pushing consumers to shop earlier this holiday season?

This holiday season might be a particularly strong one for retailers. And the shopping might start earlier than usual. And part of the reason? Consumers are worried about inflation and want to purchase their gifts before the prices of them rise too high. That’s according to a recent U.S. News...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Macy’s Launches Digital Marketplace, Further Expanding E-Commerce Potential

On the heels of another strong quarter, Macy’s today announced the launch of a new curated digital marketplace, which will further build upon the department store’s success in e-commerce and digital. The marketplace platform will allow third party merchants to sell their products via macys.com and bloomingdales.com, which will help introduce an expanded assortment of products across multiple categories. Macy’s partnered with marketplace technology company Mirakl to create the platform, which is set to launch in the second half of 2022. The move mark’s Macy’s next step in expanding its already growing digital business. In a call with investors, Macy’s CEO and...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
EatThis

6 Changes Walmart Is Making For the Holiday Season

With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

