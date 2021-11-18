Kohl’s raises full-year net sales forecast

On Wednesday, Target Corp., the Minneapolis, Minnesota-headquartered eighth-largest retailer in the United States, had raised holiday season sales forecast, mostly buoyed up by an early beginning of Christmas shopping among American consumers, though, the retailing industry giant had cautioned that a flare-up in inflation indicators alongside a lingering labor shortage would more likely to eat up a large chunk of its profit margins over current-quarter, leading to a more than 5.0 per cent decline in Target Corp’s shares’ prices.
