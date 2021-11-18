ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Driver charged after school bus with 16 children on board struck by train in Rockingham County

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOWO0_0d0WEW7L00

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a train in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred Wednesday, November 17, on Island Ford Road (Route 649) near the intersection of South East Side Highway (Route 340).

A Rockingham County Public School bus was traveling east on Route 649 and stopped at stop sign — with the rear of the bus partially above the train tracks, according to VSP.

The railroad crossing arms lowered and the rear of the bus was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train. The train was not able to stop in time before the collision.

The driver of the bus, James Kite, 70, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

Four children on the bus sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sentara RMH for treatment.

In total, 16 children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The conductor and engineer were the only two people on the train and neither were injured.

Kite, the bus driver, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device and railroad crossing sign.

The crash is currently under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsZ9Q_0d0WEW7L00
Photo: Virginia State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuOU9_0d0WEW7L00
Photo: Virginia State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRWO7_0d0WEW7L00
Photo: Virginia State Police
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Rockingham County, VA
State
Virginia State
Rockingham County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rockingham County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police searching for two suspects who stole cash register, safe from Colonial Heights concession stand

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking the public’s help with information leading to the arrests of two suspects involved in a concession stand burglary earlier this month. On November 4, police responded to Shepard Stadium at 901 Meridian Avenue in Colonial Heights around 3:20 a.m. for reports […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Traffic Control#Freight Train#Virginia State Police#Accident#Vsp#Sentara Rmh#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot in Colonial Heights Saturday night

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)– The Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Eastman avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy