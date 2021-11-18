ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemini Exchange Looks to Raise $400M at $7B Valuation

While funding is geared at expansion and having enough liquidity for operations, the projected Gemini Exchange funds raised are billed to be used to power its growth plans, as the chances for acquisitions are not being ruled out. American regulated cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini Trust Co is looking to raise...

investing.com

1 Cryptocurrency With More Upside Than Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies have earned investors incredible returns over the last year. Dogecoin had been one of the best performers, with the cryptocurrency seeing most of its gains earlier this year. However, ever since it peaked back in May, Dogecoin hasn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high. The token, which was...
MARKETS
eMarketer

Gemini raised $400M to become the financial gateway to the metaverse

The news: The US-based crypto exchange reached a $7.1 billion valuation, and it will use the funding to expand globally and facilitate access to the metaverse espoused by Meta (formerly Facebook). This is unsurprising—its founders, the Winklevoss twins, have an infamous rivalry with Zuckerberg. What it’s appeal? Launched in 2015,...
RETAIL
Tyler Winklevoss
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Crypto Stocks Instead

Customers Bancorp is launching a real-time payments platform to better facilitate crypto trading. Workiva's business is complex, but it looks poised to benefit from some undeniable trends. MercadoLibre grew revenue 67% year over year in the third quarter of 2021. It's tough seeing a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

El Salvador Announces Bitcoin City with $1 Billion Worth of Tokenized BTC Bonds

Of the $1 Bitcoin bonds from El Salvador, half of the amount will go towards buying Bitcoin and the remaining half towards developing the infrastructure for the Bitcoin City. Latin American country El Salvador, which recently made Bitcoin a legal tender, is making further aggressive moves. On Saturday, November 20, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced the world’s first Bitcoin City in the country.
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Stock Futures Register an Optimistic Start of the Week, Dow Futures Up 100 Points

Ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2021, US stocks indices are showing early signs of optimism and market futures surge northwards on Monday’s morning trade. During the early morning trading on Monday, November 22, stock futures rose to strike a tone of optimism in the market. We are kickstarting the holiday-shortened week which has historically been a strong period on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Soars to $7,100,000,000 Valuation After First Outside Funding Round

New York-based centralized crypto exchange Gemini is reaching new valuation heights after securing its first outside financing. Gemini announced this week that it secured $400 million in a funding round led by cryptocurrency hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital. Other investors include 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Whales Accumulating Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu and 7 Additional Altcoins: Report

Whale-watching bot WhaleStats is revealing which altcoins are popular purchases among Ethereum’s (ETH) top 1,000 holders. According to the whale-surveilling bot, deep-pocketed Ethereum holders bought an average of $296,737 worth of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) in the last 24 hours to top the list. It is followed by smart contract platform Ethereum and top stablecoin Tether (USDT) with average purchase amounts of $288,215 and $231,936, respectively.
MARKETS
