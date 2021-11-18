ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek & More Sleek Celebrity Arrivals at ‘House of Gucci’ Premieres

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
The “House of Gucci” premieres this month have been a fashionable affair. For the dramatic film, which is already gaining Oscar buzz, stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek—among a range of other celebrities—have brought glamour and glitz to the red carpet. Whether it’s sweeping sheer gowns, velvet suiting or high-shine metallic dresses, it’s clear that maximalism is key for the film.

Footwear has been accordingly dramatic, as well. Hayek has often stuck to her signature platform pumps and sandals, while Lady Gaga has donned a variety of pumps and boots for the occasion. Other stars, like Leto, have opted for retro-inspired boots, sneakers and loafers as well.

For the film’s New York City premiere, Lady Gaga arrived in a sweeping black gown by Armani Privé. The star’s ensemble was glamorously accented with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The look channeled classic movie star glamour for the Academy Award-winning actress—with an added punch from black leather Pleaser Shoes boots.

Salma Hayek also made an entrance in a dazzling look, featuring a Gucci gown with a blue velvet cutout top and sweeping black skirt. The look gained extra drama from sparkling jewelry. Hayek also took the occasion to wear towering platform pumps—also by Gucci—for the New York City premiere.

In London, Jared Leto brought a daring outfit with a dash of disco to the red carpet. For the film’s UK premiere, Leto donned a teal velvet suit and nude top with a deep neckline by Gucci. Crystal jewelry added to his outfit’s ornate nature—as did a pair of white leather boots.

Attendees also took note when dressing for the premieres. In New York City, Olivia Palermo arrived in a deep green velvet suit. Though her set’s long pants covered her footwear, the ensemble still channeled the Italian label’s signature elegant and sultry glamour.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the “House of Gucci” premieres.

