Sales Boomerang named 49th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

DXI leader recognized for sustained technology innovation and explosive growth. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced it has been recognized by Deloitte as one of the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America. FullStory ranked in the top 40% of the Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 500™ list, marking the third consecutive year that the company has appeared among the prestigious group of organizations.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO