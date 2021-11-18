Sales Boomerang named 49th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Each year, Inc magazine ranks 5,000 companies in the US according to percentage revenue growth over a 3 year period. And each year, many companies in our state make the list of these fastest growing enterprises. Our next guest’s company made the list with an average annual growth rate of 158% due to the demand for their diesel engine diagnostic software. Mike Switzer interviews Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops in Irmo, SC.

