Meet the Celebs Who Are Nominated For Latin Grammys' Best New Artist

While there were a lot of performances worth watching tonight, nothing moved us more than the acoustic-rendition performance of "Patria y Vida" by Cuban artists Randy Malcom, Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona, Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, and El Funky. The original rap song "Patria y Vida" became a protest anthem in Cuba last year after thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest the island's Communist regime. It has since become an iconic slogan associated with resistance, activism, and a call for freedom. In many ways, it is the song that's defined the uprising that's currently happening in Cuba.
Comments / 0