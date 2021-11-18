ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Robidoux Resident Theatre to show classic holiday movie with hot cocoa

By Dani Major
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Robidoux Resident Theatre in St. Joseph will have a one-time viewing of “The Polar Express” Dec. 18 as a sing-along pajama party. Hot cocoa, pajamas and fun...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
myq105.com

Tampa Theatre Christmas Classic Movie Series

It’s almost time for the Tampa Theatre to start showing movies in their Holiday Classics series. The Holiday Classics movie series begins Sunday, November 28, 2021. It’s an amazing place to watch traditional, classic movies. The experience includes joining family and friends to sing Christmas Carols along with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before each film.
TAMPA, FL
KWQC

A holiday classic with Chef Stephanie

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Stephanie from Mississippi River Distillery joined Paula to share her favorite holiday recipes!. In a sauce pan bring the water, sugar, dried fruits and spices to a boil then reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes. Let it cool in a bowl after stirring...
LE CLAIRE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Williamson Source

Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season, including the following:. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG) Nov 26, 2021; 2:30 PM. A Christmas Story (PG) Nov 26, 2021; 7 PM. Elf (PG)
FRANKLIN, TN
wnewsj.com

Murphy Theatre to debut Christmas show ‘Home for the Holidays’; tickets on sale now

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for their all new Christmas special, “Home for the Holidays.”. Based on her concept and under the direction of Diane Murphy, with script by Dean Feldmeyer and music direction by Liz McAllister, “Home for the Holidays” is a departure from the Murphy’s Christmas shows from the past several years, but still features some long-time favorites including the Wilmingtones, the East Clinton Choir, and the Fancy Free Cloggers.
WILMINGTON, OH
Pen City Current

OFP brings warmth of a holiday classic to live radio show

FORT MADISON – After almost two years of Covid and Covid-related mandates, lockdowns and restrictions, we could all do with a little dose of hope. And that’s just what you’ll get when you head down to Old Fort Players this December. You’ll be treated to a traditional holiday experience with a little twist.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Holiday Inn
Romesentinel.com

Capitol Theatre to present pair of classic comedies Saturday

Rome Capitol Theatre, 230 W. Dominick St. will present a double feature of two Paramount comedies from the 1930s on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Both movies are shown via 35mm film prints directly from Universal Pictures. Up first, “Horse Feathers” (Paramount, 1932; 68 minutes; B &...
ROME, NY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas to perform two holiday classic shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) will continue its 2021-22 season with two holiday performances in December. SoNA will have its annual Christmas Pops concert with “A Very SoNA Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 11 with an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. and evening at 7 p.m., according to a release from […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
connecticutcallboard.com

Capital Classics Theatre Company production of Sweat

Capital Classics Theatre Company is seeking Connecticut-based, non-union talent for a January, 2022 production of Sweat by Lynn Nottage. All rehearsals and performances to take place in Hartford, CT area. Performances scheduled for January 20-23, 2022. Three week rehearsal schedule. Stipend pay. No housing or per-diem provided. Must have access...
HARTFORD, CT
mycbs4.com

Going back to the theatres for movies slowly increases, as holiday season nears

The movies are clawing their way back in theaters, but, so far, not everyone is showing up like they used to. While certain segments of moviegoers are closer to pre-pandemic levels, older moviegoers and family audiences have been slower to return. Right now, according to Franchise Entertainment, superhero films are back to about 75% of pre-pandemic levels, while adult character-driven genres and family films are down close to 75% from normal. The drop in moviegoers can be attributed to COVID-19 concerns, as older ticket buyers are more likely to be cautious about the virus. Vaccines are only just rolling out for those aged 5 thru 11.
MOVIES
Kicker 102.5

Enjoy The Classic Movie ‘The Sting’ In The 1923 Banana Club

You have a chance to check out the classic movie "The Sting" in the classic themed "Banana Club" in historic downtown Texarkana. This weekend you can experience a trip back in time with the classic movie "The Sting" as you watch his classic movie in the historic speakeasy "The 1923 Banana Club." I did a story on the opening of this unique night spot and you can see all of the wonderful features of the club in the story.
TEXARKANA, AR
newbritainindependent.com

Connecticut Theatre to Present “Holiday Inn”

The holiday season is around the corner and New Britain’s Connecticut Theatre Company is presenting Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.”. The Theatre says that “Holiday Inn”, based on the film classic,. tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vegas24seven.com

Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden Shows Classic Holiday Movies, Offers Themed Photo Booth

(Image Credit: Hidden Cinema) HIDDEN CINEMA ROOFTOP GARDEN SHOWS CLASSIC HOLIDAY MOVIES, OFFERS THEMED PHOTO BOOTH. ] Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden in downtown Las Vegas invites hosts a season full of holiday cheer featuring classic Christmas movies for all ages, a holiday-themed photo booth for fun family photos, festive décor and a hot chocolate, beer, wine and snack bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy