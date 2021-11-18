Robidoux Resident Theatre to show classic holiday movie with hot cocoa

The movies are clawing their way back in theaters, but, so far, not everyone is showing up like they used to. While certain segments of moviegoers are closer to pre-pandemic levels, older moviegoers and family audiences have been slower to return. Right now, according to Franchise Entertainment, superhero films are back to about 75% of pre-pandemic levels, while adult character-driven genres and family films are down close to 75% from normal. The drop in moviegoers can be attributed to COVID-19 concerns, as older ticket buyers are more likely to be cautious about the virus. Vaccines are only just rolling out for those aged 5 thru 11.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO