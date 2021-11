Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. The sustainable beauty trend has been growing in popularity for years, but it has become even more popular during the pandemic. There are many reasons why sustainable beauty is trending now, and one of them is that people are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Consumers are drawn to sustainable beauty because it allows them to feel good about themselves knowing they’re using products that don’t harm animals or ecosystems in any way. From my perspective, sustainable beauty could be considered a form of protest against companies that try to profit at all costs without considering future generations’ needs.

