Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the workweek (perhaps a short workweek for many). A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday, making some noise as it did so, bringing along a few showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it definitely left some cold temperatures in its wake that will stick around for a few days.

