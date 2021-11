As a mediocre fighting game player who grew his wings in the anime fighting games that raised me, the upcoming footage from Project L looks absolutely enticing. Riot Games revealed a trailer, showcasing some footage from its newest fighting game. And in a twist of fate, the game is also a tag fighter, letting you use two characters at the same time. I won’t call myself amazing at fighting games, but I do think I can tear up the ladder filled with some League of Legends refugees. Come at me, kids.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO