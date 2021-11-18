Biz ‘Bite:’ Biden Vaccination Mandate lawsuits consolidated

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, along with 9 state attorneys general, announced a lawsuit against President Biden, Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and others over an unprecedented federal vaccine mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding. The CMS vaccine mandate threatens to worsen the alarming shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in rural communities of Arkansas that already struggle with retention.
