Biz ‘Bite:’ Biden Vaccination Mandate lawsuits consolidated

By IBR Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration’s vaccination mandate will now go to the U.S. Sixth Court of Appeals, which will decide whether to overturn the temporary stay against the mandate or stop it...

PIX11

Federal vaccine mandate deadline arrives

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — An executive order goes into effect Monday mandating that all federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination or seek an exemption, possibly impacting TSA workers who are already dealing with a busy holiday travel week. It remained unclear Monday morning how many personnel remain unvaccinated, so the effect on airport staffing, if […]
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

US advisers support expanding COVID boosters to all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision stands to simplify what has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho lawmakers meet to take on federal vaccine requirements

The House never formally adjourned and came back at the request of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke. The Senate, though it did adjourn in May, also showed up. Normally, only the governor can summon lawmakers when they leave the Statehouse after adjourning. The Idaho attorney general’s office says the Legislature reconvening is likely legal, but it’s unprecedented and a court could decide otherwise, making any laws passed null.
IDAHO STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita files lawsuit to stop Biden from forcing vaccine mandates on Indiana health care workers

INDIANA – On Monday, Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a third lawsuit aimed at stopping President Joe Biden’s unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates — this one against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid. “No...
INDIANA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ozarkradionews.com

Rutledge Files Lawsuit Against President Biden to Block Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Illegal Vaccine Mandate

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, along with 9 state attorneys general, announced a lawsuit against President Biden, Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and others over an unprecedented federal vaccine mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding. The CMS vaccine mandate threatens to worsen the alarming shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in rural communities of Arkansas that already struggle with retention.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Faces Legal Challenges, Lawsuits; The Administration Is Confident That the Mandate Can Withstand Against Legal Battle

Republican states started filing lawsuits to overturn the Biden administration's demand that roughly 2 million U.S. firms have employees tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, claiming that it violates civil freedoms. Biden's Vaccine Mandate to the Employees. In a recently published article in The Hill, officials from the Biden administration claim...
LAW
Must Read Alaska

Biden official response to federal court suspension of vaccine mandate on businesses: Do it anyway

President Joe Biden’s administration, ordered by an appeals court to respond by Monday, wrote its defense of the federal vaccination mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. In it, he tells businesses in America to continue mandating vaccines on their employees, as though he will win the court challenge that has currently put a suspension on his vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE

