Another downtown park for Boise

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names...
(CNN) — The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the criminal legal system. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were expected to...
NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
New York — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was was found not guilty of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
Kyle Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges last week to conclude a high-profile murder trial that polarized the nation, sat down with Tucker Carlson for his first interview following his acquittal. Rittenhouse told the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" namesake that the case had "nothing to...
Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night. James's left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage.
The fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has published an open letter in The Washington Post asking singer Justin Bieber to cancel his performance at the Formula One race in Saudi Arabia. In the letter, Hatice Cengiz urged Bieber to cancel the scheduled Dec. 5 performance in the Red...
Comments / 0