Today's truly hard news: President Joe Biden underwent a colonoscopy. I believe we have exclusive tape of the procedure. Thank God they found nothing bad in his colon. Well, except for his head. It was a tough procedure for the doctors, they didn’t know which end to work on. So they brought in a veterinarian - they needed someone experienced with the horse's ass. Of course, that meant during the procedure, Kamala Harris was in charge.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO