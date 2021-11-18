One person killed after a crash on U.S. 69, involving an ambulance (Greenville, TX)
On Wednesday evening, one person was killed after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 69 in Hunt County.
Highway Patrol Troopers actively responded to U.S. 69, north of Greenville at about 7 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a major accident.
November 18, 2021
