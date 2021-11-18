Police: Stratford man charged following Bridgeport bank robbery

A Stratford man is charged with robbing a bank in Bridgeport, police say.

Richard Davila, 59, was charged with robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

The robbery happened Wednesday at the TD bank on Main Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say Davila didn't show a gun, but implied he had one.

Police followed his car on I-95 to exit 32 in Stratford, where he was stopped and later arrested.

The stolen money was also located in the car.

Police say Davila is a convicted felon with a long history of robbery arrests in Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton and Seymour dating back to 2005.