ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA plans to authorize Pfizer booster shot for all adults

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5p5C_0d0WBHIj00

Millions are watching and waiting for federal health officials to give COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots the thumbs up for all.

The FDA could make the decision on the Pfizer's authorization any day, but some states don't want to wait. More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a booster – which equals about 1 in 6people. More than half of those who got the booster are 65 and older.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers are set to meet Friday to talk about the boosters.

Officials say there was a 47% boost in first vaccinations over last week, more than double what it was a month ago.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials say that it is partly because younger kids are now eligible for the vaccine and boosters are already being given to those who are immunocompromised or older.

More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a booster – which equals about 1 in 6people. More than half of those who got the booster are 65 and older.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Moderna said it filed for emergency use authorization with the FDA for its boosters for all adults.

Some states are filing lawsuits against the federal government's vaccine mandate aimed at companies with more than 100 employees.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include those who "feel at risk."

Officials encourage all adults who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get their boosters two months after vaccination.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Hoboken to hold COVID-19 booster shot clinics ahead of holidays

On Monday, the city of Hoboken will hold booster shot clinics at several locations around the city ahead of the holidays. Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for adults ages 18 and up, with a strong recommendation for adults over 50.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New York Post

Fauci says ‘fully vaccinated’ doesn’t have to include booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that COVID-19 vaccine boosters are not necessary to be considered fully vaccinated — despite previously suggesting the extra shot would be crucial to get to that point. The White House’s chief medical adviser said the data currently available does not indicate that federal officials should...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

You’re getting a COVID-19 booster. How about 2022 and beyond?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults, people are looking ahead to what next year holds for COVID-19 and the future of vaccination. And many questions remain. At the New Economy Forum this week in Singapore, Bill Gates said he expects that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Virus Expert Warns You Need to Do This to Avoid COVID After Vaccination

As COVID continues to circulate in the U.S., unvaccinated people are still most at risk for getting sick. Compared with those who haven't gotten the shot, fully vaccinated people have overall a much lower chance of getting hospitalized or dying because of the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But even as the vaccines' protection against severe COVID stays strong, their ability to fight off infection altogether has waned over time and in the face of more transmissible variants, leading to breakthrough COVID cases. There was a rate of more than 100 fully vaccinated people per 100,000 getting COVID through August and September, per the CDC. That doesn't mean vaccinated individuals can't do something right now to increase their protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Lawsuits#Coronavirus Coverage
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

EU considers booster doses of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conversation U.S.

Why Moderna won't share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises. I teach drug regulation and patent law at Saint Louis University’s Center for Health Law Studies. Moderna recently offered to share ownership of its main patent with the government to resolve the dispute. Whether or not this is enough to satisfy the government’s claims, I...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Colorado Newsline

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDVM 25

FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy