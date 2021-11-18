FDA plans to authorize Pfizer booster shot for all adults

Millions are watching and waiting for federal health officials to give COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots the thumbs up for all.

The FDA could make the decision on the Pfizer's authorization any day, but some states don't want to wait. More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a booster – which equals about 1 in 6people. More than half of those who got the booster are 65 and older.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers are set to meet Friday to talk about the boosters.

Officials say there was a 47% boost in first vaccinations over last week, more than double what it was a month ago.

Health officials say that it is partly because younger kids are now eligible for the vaccine and boosters are already being given to those who are immunocompromised or older.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Moderna said it filed for emergency use authorization with the FDA for its boosters for all adults.

Some states are filing lawsuits against the federal government's vaccine mandate aimed at companies with more than 100 employees.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include those who "feel at risk."

Officials encourage all adults who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get their boosters two months after vaccination.

