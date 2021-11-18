AMBER Alert issued for teen girl abducted in Santa Rosa

An AMBER Alert has been issued after a teenage girl was abducted in Santa Rosa.

Authorities say 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi was taken against her will just after 1:30 yesterday afternoon from the ARCO Gas Station on Guerneville and Fulton Roads in Santa Rosa when her parents told police she was forced into a vehicle.

Bambaloi is 5-foot-6-inches with a thin build. She has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it, and black jeans.

The suspect, Ionita Cimino, is a 20-year-old male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve orange shirt and black pants.

The vehicle authorities are looking for is a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country with a Texas Temporary Plate license number 12478U3

Investigators say the vehicle may have headed to the Los Angeles area.