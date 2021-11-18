ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert issued for teen girl abducted in Santa Rosa

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vvuJ_0d0WBFXH00 An AMBER Alert has been issued after a teenage girl was abducted in Santa Rosa.

Authorities say 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi was taken against her will just after 1:30 yesterday afternoon from the ARCO Gas Station on Guerneville and Fulton Roads in Santa Rosa when her parents told police she was forced into a vehicle.

Bambaloi is 5-foot-6-inches with a thin build. She has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it, and black jeans.

The suspect, Ionita Cimino, is a 20-year-old male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve orange shirt and black pants.

The vehicle authorities are looking for is a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country with a Texas Temporary Plate license number 12478U3

Investigators say the vehicle may have headed to the Los Angeles area.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

