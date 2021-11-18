Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s Movistar Plus Sign Carriage Deal

Spain’s Movistar Plus , the top Spanish pay TV player, announced Thursday that it has signed a carriage deal with Amazon Prime Video .

Movistar Plus clients with a Prime subscription and a UHD decoder will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video via Movistar Plus’ display and search mechanisms. Full integration of Prime Video on Movistar Plus’ home page will be completed by Nov. 24.

Via the new deal, Amazon Prime Video is joining Netflix, Disney Plus, DAZN as well as Spain’s LaLigaSports TV, Atresplayer Premium and Mitele on Movistar Plus as Telefonica pay TV unit Movistar Plus drives to consolidate as the No. 1 home entertainment gatekeeper in Spain.

“By incorporating Prime Video, we continue to provide our clients with the best offering, including both our own original content, and that from third parties,” said Movistar Plus CEO Cristina Burzako. “We also provide the most comfortable and easy to use consumer experience through a single access point.”

“We are delighted to offer the Prime Video experience to Movistar Plus customers throughout Spain,” added Barry Furlong, VP of Prime Video Europe. “Our goal is to expand our wide catalog of original and exclusive Amazon productions to a wide audience and Movistar Plus is a great partner to get closer to that goal.”

The deal will give Movistar Plus customers access to a catalog which packs big international titles such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Fleabag with a strong line in Spanish productions, mixing high-end productions such as “EL Cid” with multiple soccer titles from “The Legend of Sergio Ramos” to “Maradona: Blessed Dream.”

For Amazon, the agreement places it in an avid series/movie consumer environment – Movistar Plus’ pay TV clients watch more OTT titles on average than direct OTT service subscribers – and allowing APV to be accessed easily on TV screens.