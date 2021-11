The redistricting process of revamping legislative district lines, occurring after the decennial census, can be slow, and sometimes tedious. Sometimes. But the proceedings over the last few months in Prince George’s County were anything boring. Eleventh-hour redistricting plans, accusations of gerrymandering. And while the drama may be real, so are the potential consequences for Prince George’s residents.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO