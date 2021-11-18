ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forza Horizon 5 auction house: how to buy and sell cars

By Dave Aubrey (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Forza Horizon 5 has a lot of cars to collect. 504 cars at launch, to be precise. Do you know how long it will take to buy all of those? That’s a genuine question because we can barely fathom it. Luckily if you want to buy some cheaper vehicles – something to gift, perhaps – and make your garage a bit more robust, you can do that with Forza Horizon 5‘s in-game auction house. No real money will be exchanged here, only in-game credits.

If you find yourself with more vehicles than you want, you can also sell cars here, allowing you to trade those old bangers for fresh credits that you can store for the most expensive and powerful cars in the game. Just read through our explanation below for everything you need to know. If you need to make money fast for the auction house, we have a guide for that.

Forza Horizon 5 auction house explained

The auction house in Forza Horizon 5 works just as you would expect it to, and you’ll be familiar with it if you’ve played games like World of Warcraft. You can either list your items here for players to see, or you can bid or buy items other players have listed.

Players will be able to set start and buyout prices for their auction. The start price is where bids will begin, and the buyout price is the cost for a vehicle for anyone that doesn’t want to wait for the auction to end. You can increase the length of your auction to tempt people into clicking buyout.

How to buy from the auction house in Forza Horizon 5

The auction house has a pretty good chance of giving you some very affordable cars, especially since not many people are spending their time bidding right now. Go in and throw some low bids on nice vehicles, and you might be surprised by what you win. Just follow our instructions below. Remember, there are plenty of rare cars in barn finds.

  • Go to the main menu, and select ‘Buy and Sell vehicles’ on the cars tab. You may need to fast travel to a festival stage.
  • Access the auction house.
  • Select ‘Search Auctions.’ There will be a lot to search through, so if you’re not looking for something specific, just leave it as default.
  • Browse through the cars you like, and either bid on them or select buyout.
  • If you’re bidding, cars will arrive in your garage once you win the auction – if you win. Buyouts will see the car delivered to your garage immediately.

How to sell in the auction house in Forza Horizon 5

To sell vehicles in the Forza Horizon 5 auction house, just follow our instructions below.

  • Go to the main menu, and select ‘Buy and Sell vehicles’ on the cars tab. You may need to fast travel to a festival stage.
  • Access the auction house.
  • To the right you should see the option to sell vehicles.
  • Select the vehicle you wish to sell.
  • Select what you believe is a fair start and buyout price, in addition to the length of the auction.
  • Confirm everything, and your vehicles will be ready for sale.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

