See the intense, monster 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event hand that won Koray Aldemir $8 million

Through all the wild hands, bad beats and some very wild moments, we have a 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event winner.

Koray Aldemir beat George Holmes to win a gold bracelet and a cool $8 million.

So how did he ultimately do it? The hand that won the whole thing was intense and pretty incredible.

Aldemir was ahead of Holmes in chips with over 205M to 194M. Aldemir was dealt 10-7 of diamonds, Holmes got King-Queen offsuit. Holmes raised to 6 million and Aldemir called.

The flop was a big one for Aldemir: A 10-2-7. He flopped two pair and Holmes might have felt pretty good thinking there wasn’t much that was dangerous on the board. Aldemir checked and Holmes bet 6 million again.

So how do you play this? Show too much strength and Holmes will fold. Aldemir raised to 19 million and Holmes called.

The turn was the nail in the coffin: A King. Hooooo boy. Holmes had what he thought was the top pair there … but little did he know that his hand was weaker.

Aldemir came out firing with 36.5 million, Holmes called.

The river was a 9 of clubs. Holmes was probably relieved it wasn’t another heart that would represent a possible flush for Aldemir, but maybe he wondered if there was a straight.

Aldemir checked … and Holmes went all in. Aldemir called AND HE’S A MAIN EVENT CHAMPION!

Whew, what a hand!