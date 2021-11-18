ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

See the intense, monster 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event hand that won Koray Aldemir $8 million

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anQGc_0d0WAWGB00

Through all the wild hands, bad beats and some very wild moments, we have a 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event winner.

Koray Aldemir beat George Holmes to win a gold bracelet and a cool $8 million.

So how did he ultimately do it? The hand that won the whole thing was intense and pretty incredible.

Aldemir was ahead of Holmes in chips with over 205M to 194M. Aldemir was dealt 10-7 of diamonds, Holmes got King-Queen offsuit. Holmes raised to 6 million and Aldemir called.

The flop was a big one for Aldemir: A 10-2-7. He flopped two pair and Holmes might have felt pretty good thinking there wasn’t much that was dangerous on the board. Aldemir checked and Holmes bet 6 million again.

So how do you play this? Show too much strength and Holmes will fold. Aldemir raised to 19 million and Holmes called.

The turn was the nail in the coffin: A King. Hooooo boy. Holmes had what he thought was the top pair there … but little did he know that his hand was weaker.

Aldemir came out firing with 36.5 million, Holmes called.

The river was a 9 of clubs. Holmes was probably relieved it wasn’t another heart that would represent a possible flush for Aldemir, but maybe he wondered if there was a straight.

Aldemir checked … and Holmes went all in. Aldemir called AND HE’S A MAIN EVENT CHAMPION!

Whew, what a hand!

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Koray Aldemir outlasts field to win WSOP Main Event

Koray Aldemir was one decision away from the crowning achievement of his — or any — poker career. After a long wait, he threw some chips into the pot. Then he collected $8 million. Aldemir called on the river with two pair to win the World Series of Poker Main...
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Phil Hellmuth Blows Up AGAIN; Rails Against WSOP POY Rules

World Series of Poker, Phil Hellmuth, John Monnette, The Poker Player's Championship, Shaun Deeb, George Danzer, World Series of Poker bracelet, Greg Merson, An Tran, Anthony Zinno. Phil Hellmuth had another blow up at this year's World Series of Poker (WSOP) but this time it was off the felt as...
GAMBLING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A World Series of Poker Main Event player with quads suffers a horrible bad beat ... against quads

If you know what the headline is all about, you already know this is going to be one of the more painful hands you’ll ever see. If you don’t? I’ll walk you through it. Chang Liu and Ugur Secilmis were on the bubble of making it into the guaranteed money portion of the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event. Liu started off with a pair of 4s and Secilmis had a pair of 6s.
GAMBLING
sport.one

Daniel Negreanu Breaks His Bad Luck Streak

Daniel Negreanu is one of the most well-known games in poker, but notoriety does not always mean that you will always come out on top. The past few years have been peppered with losses for the Canadian, and he has been fighting to get back on schedule for a long time now. Has he finally managed to break his bad luck streak for good?
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Series Of Poker#Diamonds#Coffin#Main Event
chatsports.com

WSOP 2021 | The 2021 World Series of Poker Final Table is Set

The 2021 World Series of Poker final table has been set. After seven days of poker and outlasting a field of 6,650 players, nine #poker players have achieved one of the biggest dreams in poker - having a seat at the Main Event final table. The remaining players are guaranteed a $1,000,000 payday and the countries represented at this year's Main Event final table include Argentina, Germany, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Paulo Joanello Makes Dream Come True After Winning First WSOP Bracelet in Event #77 $1,500 Fifty Stack ($321,917)

World Series of Poker, Texas hold 'em, Brazil, World Series of Poker bracelet, Elio Fox, Heads up poker, Las Vegas, United States of America, Toby Price. Paulo Joanello has topped a field of 1,501 players to capture his World Series of Poker gold bracelet in Event #77: $1,500 Fifty Stack No-Limit Hold'em. Joanello defeated Toby Price after a back and forth heads-up match that saw Joanello walk away with the first-place prize of $321,917.
GAMBLING
103.9 The Breeze

The World Series of Poker is Coming To Upstate New York

I love Texas Hold 'Em and was really into watching it on TV and playing in local tournaments. I even played in a local satellite tournament years ago for the World Series of Poker. How did I do? Well, let's just say it's a whole lot easier to be brilliant when you're watching poker on TV and you can see your opponent's cards. I was bounced after just a few hours.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Gambling
reviewjournal.com

High-stakes standout carries chip lead to WSOP final table

The final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event is set. Koray Aldemir of Austria has the chip lead with nine players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship. Demosthenes Kiriopoulos was the final elimination early Tuesday at the Rio, earning $585,000. Every player at the...
GAMBLING
Fox5 KVVU

World Series of Poker moving to Las Vegas Strip in 2022

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is moving to the Las Vegas Strip. Organizers for the iconic poker tournament announced Wednesday that the event's 53rd annual tournament in 2022 will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The 2022 WSOP will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

Ronan Sweeney Leads Pack in partpoker Irish Poker Masters KO Main Event Day 1A

World Series of Poker, Ireland, Texas hold 'em, World Championship of Online Poker, Irish people, pool. Ireland's Ronan Sweeney topped the list of the 39 survivors from Day 1A in the Irish Poker Masters KO €1M GTD Main Event on partypoker. The first starting flight saw a total of 259 entries which contributed €259,000 to the seven-figure prize pool.
GAMBLING
The Herald

UPDATE: All in: Hermitage native rising at World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS — The World Series of Poker main event was only getting started when Ryan Delgros faced his first chest-tightening moment. In a hand on Day 1 of the world’s biggest Texas Hold ‘em poker tournament, holding a king-jack of clubs, he watched as the “flop” — the first three community cards used for all of the players — gave him two pairs. Delgros knew what he had to do with that opportunity.
HERMITAGE, PA
chatsports.com

The Muck: Poker Twitter Debates Angle-Shooting in WSOP Main Event

In this edition of The Muck, the poker community debates if Chance Kornuth angle-shot in a hand during the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. Kornuth reached Day 6 of poker's world championship event with a big stack and is in contention for the $8 million prize. He's among the favorites going forward given that he's one of the best players in the field.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Day 45: Aldemir Claims Main Event Chip Lead

Day 45 of the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is in the books, and what a day of poker it was. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event saw its field whittled to a much more manageable 96, while the $888 Crazy Eights completed another of its starting flights. The $1,500...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

World Series of Poker Main Event draws 6,650 players to Rio Las Vegas

This year’s World Series of Poker Main Event never had a chance of being as big as 2019’s. But it also never had a chance of being as small as 2020’s. The final entry count of 6,650, announced a few hours after the late-registration window closed on Wednesday afternoon, lands the 2021 edition at the Rio in Las Vegas in that sizable sweet spot between the two extremes.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Koray Aldemir Enters WSOP Main Event Final Table with Huge Lead

World Series of Poker, Koray Aldemir, Germany, Texas hold 'em, World Series of Poker bracelet. Germany’s Koray Aldemir will take a massive lead into the final table of Event #67: $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Main Event Championship at the 2021 World Series of Poker. After 36 hopefuls showed up to Day...
GAMBLING
reviewjournal.com

Ausmus wins 3rd WSOP bracelet, denying Hellmuth, Negreanu

Jeremy Ausmus prevailed three-handed against poker stars Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu to win his third World Series of Poker bracelet early Sunday at the Rio. Ausmus won the $50,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller, earning $1,188,918. It was his second bracelet of this year’s series, as he also won the COVID 19 Relief No-limit Hold’em event. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy