I’m sharing another LMB Gift Guide! Today’s gift guide is all beauty and wellness gifts! One of my goals this year was to listen to my body more and what It needed. I’ve been on a wellness journey of making sure that I feel good no matter where life takes me. So today I am sharing some great beauty, skincare, exercise, and overall wellness gifts for this upcoming Holiday Season. I joined these gifts together because honestly, I’m still on this journey myself and figuring out what works and doesn’t work for me! Most importantly I’ve learned that beauty comes from within.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO