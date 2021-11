Tezos is one of a number of growing blockchains that is looking to gain a foothold in the NFT space, and has plenty of core competencies to do so. In last weekend’s ‘NFTs In A Nutshell,’ we briefly covered the shutdown of HicEtNunc, commonly known as HEN. The platform was widely utilized as the leading Tezos marketplace, and to say it’s shutdown was abrupt would likely be an understatement.

