Novavax (NVAX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 7.92% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) – a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases – increased by 7.92% yesterday. Investors appear to be responding positively...

UWMC Holdings (UWMC) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) increased 16.77% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) increased 16.77% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to UWM Holdings Corporation announcing that SFS Holding Corp (SFS) – its principal shareholder – has terminated the previously announced secondary offering of Class A Common Stock and concurrent stock repurchase effective immediately.
Astra Space (ASTR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Astra Space reaching orbit for the first time on Saturday with the rocket LV0007. The company launched the rocket and carried a test payload for the U.S. Space Force from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.
Farfetch (FTCH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third quarter results. Farfetch...
AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) – a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability – fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. Investors responded negatively to AquaBounty Technologies announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the selling stockholders) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share.
iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 135% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 135% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to iSpecimen announcing that it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. In the last 10 months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.
Obseva (OBSV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company Obseva announcing that the New Drug Application (NDA) for linzagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
Camber Energy (CEI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to the company’s 10-K filing. Last week, the company also announced that...
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form S-3 from the company. The filing reveals a...
Vonage Holdings (VG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entering into an agreement to acquire Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) for $21 per share. This represents a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion (Enterprise Value).
Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for children 5 to 11 years of age

Shares of Pfizer Inc. rose 2.1% and of Germany-based partner BioNTech SE climbed 4.2% in morning trading Friday, after Health Canada authorized use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. That's the first vaccine authorized in Canada for that age group. The companies' vaccine has been authorized for children 12 to 15 years old since May and for people at least 16 years old since December. The news comes on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration OK'd the use of COVID-19 booster shots for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccines for all adults. Pfizer's stock has gained 7.6% over the past three months while BioNTech shares have shed 14.0%, and the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.9%.
Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) – a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage – increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Enthusiast Gaming announcing that Unique Visitor traffic to its digital media property in the US reached an all-time high in October 2021, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore, a leading independent third-party measurement firm.
BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
