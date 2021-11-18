On Holding (ONON) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 135% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 135% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to iSpecimen announcing that it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. In the last 10 months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.
Comments / 0