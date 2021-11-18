ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Campaigners say ‘decolonise the curriculum’ to help solve UK maternity inequalities

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increased risk of black and minority ethnic women dying during pregnancy needs to be seen as a whole system problem and not limited to just maternity departments, according to experts on an exclusive panel (scroll down to watch the full recording) hosted by The Independent. Professor Marian Knight,...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s expert panel discussing UK maternity inequalities

Maternity services have faces substantial scrutiny in recent years looking at the safety of services and the shortages of midwives affecting departments.But one aspect of maternity care in the UK is also starting to come under scrutiny – and that is the scale of inequality for women and babies from a black or minority ethnic background.Black or Asian mothers have the highest rates of stillbirths and neonatal baby deaths and black women are four times more likely to die during pregnancy than a white woman.These findings have sparked widespread concern over the inequalities inherent within maternity services and healthcare generally.To...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Maternity#Inequalities#Royal College#Uk#The Independent#Oxford University#Asian
The Independent

UK to probe racial bias in medical devices after COVID toll

The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the pandemic had highlighted health disparities along race and gender lines. He said that a third of intensive care admissions in Britain at the height of the pandemic were people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, more than double their share of the population.Britain’s statistics office has found that in the first year of the pandemic, up to March 2021, Black and South Asian people in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ElectronicsWeekly.com

UK campaigns for seat on ITU

Today, tech minister Chris Philp (pictured) will kick off the UK’s campaign for a council seat at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) – the UN telecoms agency which helps manage the world’s phone and satellite networks. The ITU allocates global spectrum and develops technical standards which enable everyday technologies such...
POLITICS
AMA

Sweeping plan outlined to address maternal health care inequities

Improving maternal health care among people from historically marginalized communities means raising awareness about the health impacts of racial and ethnic inequities, extending public health care programs to cover new mothers for 12 months after the end of pregnancy, and investing in research and outreach, according to a joint report from the AMA Council on Medical Service and the AMA Council on Science and Public Health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Shropshire Star

‘Systemic racial bias’ likely in health services around the world – Javid

The Health Secretary said non-white people could trust the NHS with their health, but said it was important to see what more could be done. The Health Secretary has said there may be a “systemic racial bias” in health services around the world. Sajid Javid’s comments come after he announced...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: Maternity visiting rules unfair, says mum

Leah Lewis-McLernon's husband Michael had to leave about 40 minutes after she gave birth to a baby girl in hospital. Some units in Wales have stopped all visiting while others have limited times parents can spend with their newborn babies since the pandemic began. "I just felt completely on my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pale and stale: decolonising the pharmacy degree

Over the past few years, pharmacy student Adanna Anthony-Okeke has been leading a project to ‘decolonise’ the curriculum at the University of Nottingham’s school of pharmacy. Anthony-Okeke and her fellow students have revealed a notable lack of representation of conditions that affect skin of colour, as well as minimal expansion...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM facing rebellion on social care plan branded ‘inheritance tax on the north’

There’s no rest for the wicked. Following a bruising two weeks over his handling of the Paterson scandal and then diluted rail plans, Boris Johnson now potentially faces a backbench rebellion by MPs angry at his social care plans, which were sneaked out last week while eyes in Westminster were fixed on the high drama of a vote on second jobs and the PM’s appearance at a select committee. Labour and some red wall Tories are expressing concern at changes to the social care costs cap, saying they will hit the poorest hardest. A vote is expected at 10pm tonight and while Downing Street is unlikely to lose it, pushing through the plans will further sour No 10’s relationship with its northern MPs, whose patience is already being tested over the PM’s “levelling up” agenda. Elsewhere, MPs may be using private companies to reduce their tax bills, Priti Patel is coming under pressure over migrant crossings and the EU is calling on the UK to stop “posturing” in Brexit talks.
POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy