The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) – a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability – fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. Investors responded negatively to AquaBounty Technologies announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the selling stockholders) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO