Germany s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her “full solidarity” Thursday with Warsaw over Poland s tense border situation with Belarus Merkel reiterated her accusation that Belarus was carrying out a “hybrid attack” by luring migrants to the country and then sending them to the Polish border in an effort to destabilize both Poland and the European Union as a whole.“Therefore full solidary with Poland on the one hand, and on the other hand I want to of course express very clearly that this is an issue between the European Union and Belarus, and that's why everything that happens...

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO