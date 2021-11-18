ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantronix (LTRX) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) – a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT) – fell by over 10% pre-market today....

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Astra Space (ASTR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Astra Space reaching orbit for the first time on Saturday with the rocket LV0007. The company launched the rocket and carried a test payload for the U.S. Space Force from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pulse2.com

Farfetch (FTCH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third quarter results. Farfetch...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) – a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability – fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. Investors responded negatively to AquaBounty Technologies announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the selling stockholders) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Camber Energy (CEI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to the company’s 10-K filing. Last week, the company also announced that...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Obseva (OBSV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company Obseva announcing that the New Drug Application (NDA) for linzagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 4.55% to $40.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 billion. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 4.26% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.3 million. Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kamada: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kamada missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $12,291,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Vonage Holdings (VG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entering into an agreement to acquire Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) for $21 per share. This represents a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion (Enterprise Value).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form S-3 from the company. The filing reveals a...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS

