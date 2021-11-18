ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varex Imaging (VREX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) increased by 11.96% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) increased by 11.96% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. 4QFY21...

InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
pulse2.com

Farfetch (FTCH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third quarter results. Farfetch...
pulse2.com

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) – a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability – fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. Investors responded negatively to AquaBounty Technologies announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the selling stockholders) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share.
pulse2.com

Camber Energy (CEI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to the company’s 10-K filing. Last week, the company also announced that...
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
Benzinga

Kamada: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kamada missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $12,291,000.00 from the same...
pulse2.com

Obseva (OBSV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company Obseva announcing that the New Drug Application (NDA) for linzagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
pulse2.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form S-3 from the company. The filing reveals a...
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 4.55% to $40.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 billion. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 4.26% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.3 million. Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares...
pulse2.com

Vonage Holdings (VG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entering into an agreement to acquire Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) for $21 per share. This represents a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion (Enterprise Value).
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
