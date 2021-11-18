ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild Start, Rain Tonight; Snowflakes Could Mix With Rain in Hills Friday Morning

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a mild start to the day today and warmer weather. Then rain showers develop overnight and some rain might mix with some wet snow...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

