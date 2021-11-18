Mild Start, Rain Tonight; Snowflakes Could Mix With Rain in Hills Friday Morning

Good Friday! I hope everyone is staying safe out there while shopping. Mostly cloudy skies are what we will see for our Friday and even heading into tonight as a cold front continues to cross through our area. Gusty winds will play a significant role in our temperatures. Winds will be coming out of our west; gusts could be 30-40 mph. Heading into our Friday night, we will start to see the skies begin to clear and our winds shifting out of our Northwest; however, winds will still be gusty. The wind chill for our evening will be in the 20’s and teens in some locations, making it a colder night. Highs for today are expected to be in the mid to upper 40’s. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. We start our weekend off with high pressure taking control, giving us another dry day. We will still be breezy for our Saturday as wind gusts can elevate to 20-30 mph. Partly cloudy skies are what to expect for our Saturday. A storm system will begin to work its way in our area for Saturday night, bringing us some rain and snow mix. We do start to clear out late Sunday morning. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 40’s. As this cold front moves out of our area, we will start to see temperatures fall below freezing in most of our area Sunday night. We will see a quiet stretch of weather as we head into next week.

