Mild Start, Rain Tonight; Snowflakes Could Mix With Rain in Hills Friday Morning

I hope you're having a nice Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend! We're getting set for a cold night as the winds subside and the skies stay mostly clear. Some in the North Shore could come CLOSE to freezing, but most of the data support temps ending up just above. No one on the South Shore will be colder than upper 30s. Saturday will find sunshine to start the day but clouds building to make an overcast afternoon. This comes all courtesy of a weak system that will bring some light, but widespread, steady rain after 9 PM Saturday night and lasting until just after daybreak Sunday morning. Notice I said the rain will be 'light', that means amounts will only be on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Sunshine will return by Sunday afternoon, but will stick around for ALL of next week as highs will top out in the upper 60s to begin the week, warm to lower 70s by midweek, and rise into the mid 70s by the end of the week! The next chance of rain doesn't appear to return until some time next weekend too. Have a safe, and great day!
