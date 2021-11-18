ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

UWMC Holdings (UWMC) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) increased 16.77% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) increased 16.77% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to UWM Holdings Corporation announcing that SFS Holding Corp (SFS) – its principal shareholder – has terminated the previously announced secondary offering of Class A Common Stock and concurrent stock repurchase effective immediately.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Astra Space (ASTR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Astra Space reaching orbit for the first time on Saturday with the rocket LV0007. The company launched the rocket and carried a test payload for the U.S. Space Force from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kamada: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kamada missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $12,291,000.00 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Cala
pulse2.com

Camber Energy (CEI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to the company’s 10-K filing. Last week, the company also announced that...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Obseva (OBSV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company Obseva announcing that the New Drug Application (NDA) for linzagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 4.55% to $40.42. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 billion. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 4.26% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.3 million. Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Vonage Holdings (VG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entering into an agreement to acquire Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) for $21 per share. This represents a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion (Enterprise Value).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form S-3 from the company. The filing reveals a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy