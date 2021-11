The stock price of 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain – increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to positively to 180 Life Sciences announcing that Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal from the University of Oxford, a co-founder of 180 Life Sciences, will be presenting a keynote address entitled ‘Re-purposing anti-TNF for Dupuytren’s Disease’ at the 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 3 pm EST.

