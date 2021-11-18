ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV) increased by 25.31% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV) increased by 25.31% yesterday. Investors are...

InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
pulse2.com

UWMC Holdings (UWMC) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) increased 16.77% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) increased 16.77% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to UWM Holdings Corporation announcing that SFS Holding Corp (SFS) – its principal shareholder – has terminated the previously announced secondary offering of Class A Common Stock and concurrent stock repurchase effective immediately.
pulse2.com

Astra Space (ASTR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Astra Space reaching orbit for the first time on Saturday with the rocket LV0007. The company launched the rocket and carried a test payload for the U.S. Space Force from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.
pulse2.com

Farfetch (FTCH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) fell by over 13% in its most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third quarter results. Farfetch...
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the Model S Plaid vehicle would probably be available in China around March 2022. The Model S Plaid — which is the company’s fastest production car — started being delivered earlier this year.
pulse2.com

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. This is why it happened. The shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) – a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability – fell by over 20% in its previous trading session. Investors responded negatively to AquaBounty Technologies announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the selling stockholders) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share.
pulse2.com

Vonage Holdings (VG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entering into an agreement to acquire Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) for $21 per share. This represents a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion (Enterprise Value).
pulse2.com

Obseva (OBSV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company Obseva announcing that the New Drug Application (NDA) for linzagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
pulse2.com

Camber Energy (CEI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today (UPDATED)

This article has been updated with more information. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. Investors appear to be responding positively to Camber Energy announcing that on November 19, 2021 it received a letter from the NYSE American in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
pulse2.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form S-3 from the company. The filing reveals a...
pulse2.com

iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 135% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 135% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to iSpecimen announcing that it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. In the last 10 months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

U.S. regulators widened their approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to include all adults late last week. Germany and Singapore are promoting Moderna's boosters. Investors welcomed these developments after a run of less positive news for the biotech company. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up by 5.4%...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Analyst Amid Streaming Slowdown

“Sentiment on Disney hasn’t been this despondent since before the ’17 streaming pivot,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a Monday report, entitled “Rage Against the Content Machine,” in which he cut his stock price target on the Hollywood giant by $7. In a deep dive, he analyzed “the recent Disney+ subscriber slowdown,” after early streaming momentum thanks to such original series as The Mandalorian. “Our work indicates that the slowing content machine was the culprit, and our cohort analysis of organic core net adds (i.e. sub growth within existing markets) supports subs re-accelerating with content amortization increasing,” he concluded....
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
