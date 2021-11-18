Read It in the Morning Paper: Growth, Music

Another year has passed with COVID-19’s impact still lingering on everyone’s mind, but that has not stopped the Pace Center for Girls, Polk County from continuing its annual Posh Purse Party event from taking place. Last year’s success, given the drastic changes to the fundraiser’s setting from in-person to virtual, has paved the way for an even bigger and better rendition of the yearly showing.

PACE, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO