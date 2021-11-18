ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Read It in the Morning Paper: Growth, Music

By Barry Friedman
 4 days ago

GROWTH: Lakeland’s Planning and Zoning Board approved development of Gresham Trails, a subdivision that would bring 321 homes to 129 acres north of...

Lake Wire Apartment and Retail Community Gets Design Approval

An urban-style community of 630 apartments with restaurants and shops will be built on the abandoned Florida Tile site west of Lake Wire, under plans unveiled today at a meeting of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority. The conceptual design by Atlanta developers Carter & Associates and architects The Preston Partnership received an enthusiastic approval from the LDDA board.
LAKELAND, FL
Read It in the Morning Paper: Roundabout, Bank

LAKE BEULAH ROUNDABOUT: The city of Lakeland is moving ahead with plans for a roundabout that will turn the five-point intersection north of Lake Beulah into four points. City commissioners are also raising safety concerns about the railroad underpass on Sloan Avenue between Lake Beulah and the future entrance of Bonnet Springs Park.
LAKELAND, FL
Sun ‘n Fun CEO ‘Lites’ Leenhouts Will Retire Next Spring

John “Lites” Leenhouts has announced he will retire as president and CEO of Sun ’n Fun Fly-In Inc. after the April conclusion of the 2022 aerospace expo, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association reports. Leenhouts, who assumed the position in 2011, transformed the organization’s focus to education and was instrumental in establishing the Aerospace Center for Excellence in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
Jay Dennis Launches Church in Sanctuary on Frank Lloyd Wright Way

Jay Dennis, the 62-year-old retired pastor of Church at the Mall, is launching City Central Church, which he describes as a non-denominational congregation for the unchurched and de-churched, The Ledger reports. The new church is leasing the sanctuary at 310 Frank Lloyd Wright Way; it was formerly part of St. Joseph Academy and is now owned by Florida Southern College, which is renovating the adjoining classroom building for its graduate nursing program.
LAKELAND, FL
City Ponders Multi-Use Trail Along Lake Hunter’s West Shore

The city of Lakeland is exploring the idea of converting the sidewalk along Sikes Boulevard adjacent to Lake Hunter into a multi-purpose trail. Commissioners met with staff in a workshop recently to discuss a West Lake Hunter Trail feasibility study. David Nelson of Renaissance Planning gave a slide presentation on behalf of the Florida Department of Transportation.
LAKELAND, FL
State Closes Its Free Monoclonal Antibody Center in Lakeland

The state of Florida shut down its monoclonal antibody treatment center in Lakeland on Friday amid lessened demand for the COVID-19 treatment, News Channel 8 reports. At least 12 of the state’s 25 sites are closing, the station reports. While treatments at the state’s centers are free, patients may face a charge at hospitals or other treatment locations. The closest state centers still open are in Clearwater and St Cloud. | Updated list of state sites.
FLORIDA STATE
Purses With a Purpose for Pace Center for Girls Polk

Another year has passed with COVID-19’s impact still lingering on everyone’s mind, but that has not stopped the Pace Center for Girls, Polk County from continuing its annual Posh Purse Party event from taking place. Last year’s success, given the drastic changes to the fundraiser’s setting from in-person to virtual, has paved the way for an even bigger and better rendition of the yearly showing.
PACE, FL
Read It in the Morning Paper: Airport Restaurant, Stevin Newsletter

AIRPORT RESTAURANT: City commissioners are set to approve a contract Monday for restaurateur and aircraft company CEO Sven Lepschy to open a restaurant, Waco Kitchen, on the mezzanine at Lakeland Linder Airport. Lepschy’s company, DiMor Eats LLC, plans to invest $3 million to enlarge and renovate the existing restaurant space, which has been vacant for two years. (Subscribers-only story) ALSO: LALtoday | City lease agreement with rent credits.
LAKELAND, FL
Joinery Expansion, Dog Park Envisioned to Enliven Lake Mirror

A contemplated expansion of The Joinery food hall and a planned city dog park a block away are the newest projects to enliven a once-dormant strip northeast of Lake Mirror. Lakeland city commissioners will be asked on Monday to sell a vacant lot east of The Joinery to a company controlled by developer Wesley Beck to allow them to expand The Joinery and add more parking.
LAKELAND, FL
Cory Skeates Resigns as CEO of the Lakeland Chamber

Cory Skeates has resigned as president and CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, a post he has held since January 2015, the organization announced today. The resignation takes effect immediately. “Following multiple conversations between Skeates and leaders from the Executive Committee related to fully realizing the Lakeland Chamber’s mission...
LAKELAND, FL
Read It in the Morning Paper: Downtown, COVID

DOWNTOWN: Onicx Construction of Tampa wants to turn the city-owned Oak Street parking lot into a parking garage and five-story apartment building with retail. City officials will negotiate with the company on property purchase, development details and incentives after city commissioners selected it between two companies that submitted proposals. The city plans to lease 150 spaces in the parking garage to replace the 150 spaces on the current surface lot. | Details: city attorney’s memo.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mobile Bookshop Will Debut Its Vintage Wheels

The family behind Lakeland’s Little Bus Books is ready to debut their little bus. It’s a vintage metal travel trailer that will make their bookstore truly mobile. The reveal takes place Saturday at Buena Market Block Party, which takes place downtown along Kentucky Avenue from 5 to 10 p.m. The...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
