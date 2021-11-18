ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard couldn’t let Aston Villa ‘opportunity’ pass him by

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZCdC_0d0W8o9u00

Steven Gerrard said becoming Aston Villa boss was “an opportunity I couldn’t allow to pass me by”.

Gerrard was speaking to the media for the first time since leaving Rangers and taking over at Villa Park following Dean Smith’s sacking.

“This is an extremely proud moment for myself from a personal point of view. It’s a real honour to be the head coach or manager of this football club.

“The last seven to 10 days have gone extremely quickly and it’s been a really happy time for me because of the opportunity to be back in the Premier League and closer to my family.

“They were the two main reasons why this was the right move for me.”

Gerrard returned to the Premier League after three-and-a-half years at Rangers, who he says he left with a “heavy heart”.

He said: “It was a difficult decision and I certainly left with a heavy heart, I built some fantastic relationship at Rangers, it’s a club I have got immense respect for.

“I was given a remit three-and-a-half years ago, we went on a journey and we completed that remit.”

Gerrard outlined Villa’s long-term ambition to challenge for European football again.

He said: “Success in football is always about winning football matches, first and foremost. Long term, the club would like to be back on a European level, I don’t think now is the right time to put any date on that.

For Steven to come through that and take this position is a fantastic moment in this club's history

Christian Purslow

“For me more importantly, it is about focusing on the short-term, which is Brighton at the weekend. We need to start winning football matches again.”

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow hailed the appointment as a “fantastic moment in this club’s history”.

He added: “We are thrilled to have Steven with us, the feeling is one of excitement.

“His drive and determination, his constant pressing himself to be the best he can be – these are personal qualities we think will fit in at this football club in this stage of our evolution.

“We were lucky enough to have numerous applications for this position, Aston Villa is one of the most prestigious jobs in football anywhere and for Steven to come through that and take this position is a fantastic moment in this club’s history.”

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Welcome to Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard

How are we all feeling about the appointment of Steven Gerrard as the new Villa boss?. Is there any concern about him eventually leaving for Liverpool?. The Villa midfield and what positional additions could arrive in January!. All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Dean Smith
LFCTransferRoom

Five players Liverpool legend And New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard Could Try To Bring From Anfield To Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard was announced on Thursday morning as the new Aston Villa manager after the sacking of Dean Smith a few days prior. After just over three years managing Rangers, leaving as 2021 Scottish Premiership winners, the Liverpool legend decided it was time for a step up as he looks to move an underperforming Villa side up the table, currently sitting 16th on ten points after 11 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Steve McClaren warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Cristiano Ronaldo's return will 'make or break' the Manchester United manager

Steve McClaren believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club will either 'make or break' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lacked consistency this season, with Solskjaer receiving a considerable amount of criticism from pundits and supporters following recent results, which have a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villa Park#Football Club#Rangers#The Premier League#European#Success
NBC Sports

Report: Solskjaer is safe at Manchester United

With two Premier League managers fired over the weekend, a report says that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not follow suit. Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Man United lost to Liverpool (5-0) and Man City (2-0, but could have been 5-0) in back-to-back Premier League home games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rio Ferdinand claims it’s time for manager to leave Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave his role as Manchester United manager.The Norwegian has overseen a poor start to the season culminating in deeply disappointing defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back home games.Despite widespread criticism of recent results and performances the club have so far opted against pulling the trigger.By Ferdinand, who was a teammate of Solskjaer's at Old Trafford and has been a vocal supporter of him as manager, thinks enough is enough."We started this season with such hope but also the transfer window that we had, the excitement, we were all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Howe to miss first game as Newcastle manager after Covid positive

Eddie Howe will be absent from Newcastle’s first match since being appointed manager after testing positive for coronavirus. Howe, named as Steve Bruce’s successor on November 8, will now be self-isolating while the Magpies host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, with assistant head coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones leading the team.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident sporting director change will go smoothly for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident there will be a smooth transition when Michael Edwards hands over sporting director duties to Julian Ward in the summer.Klopp believes the role is invaluable in allowing him to focus on team issues and welcomes the continuity which will see the club promote from within.“He’s worked very closely with Michael Edwards in the past so I don’t think there will be any kind of ‘rough sea’ things to overcome. I think it will be a very smooth takeover,” said the Reds boss.“If I would have come here 10 years ago and told you a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy