Man who killed university worker during Birmingham stabbing spree jailed for life

A paranoid schizophrenic has been jailed for life for killing a young university worker and stabbing seven other people as he went on the rampage with a knife.

Zephaniah McLeod, who left one victim partially paralysed, must serve a minimum term of 21 years, initially at a high-security hospital, a judge at Birmingham Crown Court ordered.

The court heard he told onlookers “watch this” as he stabbed people in the chest, neck or face on the night of 6 September last year. The attacks prompted police and ambulance crews to rush to the scene in the city centre.

McLeod, 28, of Selly Oak, Birmingham, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012, had previously admitted manslaughter.

He had also admitted four counts of attempted murder, including the attack that left one man with life-changing injuries, and three separate offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jacob Billington , 23, from Crosby, Merseyside, a Sheffield Hallam University graduate intern and drummer, was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Ordering McLeod’s detention, initially at Ashworth Hospital, Mr Justice Pepperall said: “I have no doubt whatsoever you are a very dangerous man and pose a significant risk to members of the public of serious harm.”

The sentence means McLeod would move to a prison to serve the remainder of his term, if his mental health improved sufficiently - but could be returned to a secure hospital if it worsened again.

The judge said: “Your victims were variously enjoying a night out or returning home from work.

“They gave you no offence and they were chosen at random.”

“Wherever possible, you aimed your knives at your victims’ necks,” he added.

“In the course of your murderous rampage, you killed one man, left another man and woman fighting for their lives and wounded five others.”

The attacker carried out the apparently random and motiveless attacks in the space of 90 minutes.

After starting his attacks, he got a cab home to pick up another knife, before returning to the city centre to continue.

McLeod, who had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time, had previous convictions for robbery, imitation firearm possession, assault and supplying drugs, and was well known to mental health services, the court heard.

He had a history of hearing voices telling him to “stab” and “kill”

He was released from prison unsupervised in April last year, was not seen face-to-face by a mental health team until 3 September, and then refused to attend a psychiatric assessment - just three days before he killed.

Mr Billington’s mother, Joanne Billington, has said there are still many “unanswered questions” about various state agencies’ prior treatment and monitoring of McLeod before he attacked, and believes “mistakes were made”.

Mr Justice Pepperall said: “I find you were released from prison in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the Covid pandemic without any appropriate follow-up by mental-health services.

“Indeed, given your past medical history it is a matter of considerable concern you were simply lost in the system for some weeks.”

Additional reporting by PA