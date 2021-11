Re: “Writing through it — Ex-SportsDay reporter copes with son, 21, taking his own life,” by Kevin Sherrington, Wednesday SportsDay column. Sherrington’s excellent column about his former colleague’s book on the loss of his son resonated powerfully with me. I lost my beloved spouse in September and have been bereft ever since. Ivan Maisel’s book has helped him deal with a loss that is incomprehensible. The description of the book reminded me of the moving memoir of the death of Frank Deford’s 8-year-old daughter, Alex, from cystic fibrosis — Alex: The Life of a Child. Both books were written by sports journalists about the loss of a child.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO