The adorable cameo you might have missed during the Queen's first public appearance

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen made her first public appearance on Wednesday since missing the Remembrance Sunday service due to spraining her back. The monarch, 95, was joined by a rather adorable companion as she met face-to-face with General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, at Windsor Castle. In...

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why the Queen's childbirth process with Charles, Anne and Andrew is controversial today

Viewers of The Crown will have watched with surprise at the Queen's births of her first three children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. The monarch was reportedly put into a state called 'twilight sleep' during labour, where she was given an anaesthetic and the baby born using forceps. The controversial technique is no longer used today. Indeed, when Her Majesty welcomed her fourth child, Prince Edward, she chose another method of delivery.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen and Prince Philip's incredible love story in 20 touching photos

The Queen sadly mourned the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April. Saturday marked a difficult day for the monarch as she would have celebrated her 74th wedding anniversary with Prince Philip. The Queen and the Duke went through incredible milestones during their marriage and so,...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Queen Elizabeth Makes First In-Person Appearance Since Missing Remembrance Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first in-person royal appearance since missing out on the Remembrance Sunday Service. On Wednesday November 17, the 95-year-old monarch met face-to-face with Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, at Windsor castle, as he prepares to step down from his role at the end of the month.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Queen Misses Her Big Return to Public Duties Due to Sprained Back

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has pulled out of attending Sunday’s National Service of Remembrance to commemorate the war dead after spraining her back. Her absence from today’s ceremony comes after she was admitted to hospital for mystery tests in October and took almost a month off work. Buckingham Palace said two weeks ago that it was the queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual wreath-laying service in Whitehall. However her office issued a statement Sunday morning saying: “The queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.” The palace added that a wreath would be laid on her behalf by Prince Charles. The Telegraph quoted a source saying: “It is obviously incredibly unfortunate timing, and nobody regrets the Queen’s absence today more deeply than Her Majesty herself.”
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne's striking engagement ring has a connection to late Princess Diana

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, said 'I do' to Sir Timothy Laurence on 12 December 1992, wearing an unconventional wedding outfit comprising of a tailored dress and jacket, and her gorgeous engagement ring broke the mould too with a striking blue gem. While most brides-to-be are presented with a clear...
WORLD
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Turned Down the Queen's Invitation to Christmas

It looks like another Christmas will pass without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham. While it is understandable that the long journey (and likely negative U.K. press) makes it a tough time of year to make the trip, it does come on the heels of Prince Philip’s death in April, which might make this holiday a difficult one for everyone in the palace. A royal source told Page Six that planning a royal holiday involves a lot of “logistics,” so “they would have communicated it to their family by now” if they were flying overseas to celebrate....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen attends Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons' christening

The Queen attended the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons on Sunday, alongside other members of the royal family. While there were concerns that the monarch, 95, may not be able to make it due to the sprained back that caused her to miss last week's Remembrance Sunday event, she returned to royal duties in the week and Buckingham Palace has confirmed she was able to attend her great-grandsons' christening.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen attends double christening for great-grandsons after health concerns

The Queen has attended a double royal christening following recent health concerns that saw her withdraw a number of official engagements earlier this month.A joint baptism, hosted by mothers Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, took place on Sunday evening at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.Eugenie’s son, August, was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son, Lucas Philip.The party was made up of immediate members of the family and close friends. Other attendees include the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.It comes after days after the Queen was seen at her first official...
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Prince Harry Reportedly Panics Over Queen Elizabeth's Health, Urges Lilibet To Meet the Monarch to Make Amends

When the Queen was sent to hospital, Prince Harry allegedly "panicked," since he plans to bring Lilibet to the UK for Christmas to see Her Majesty. The Duke of Sussex allegedly felt "helpless" after discovering the news hundreds of miles away in his LA home, and he's been "checking in nonstop" to make sure his grandmother is doing well, according to an unnamed source.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES

