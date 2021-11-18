ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpdEs_0d0W8Dh900
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $250 to $275. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $246.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $260 to $350. NVIDIA shares gained 6.8% to $312.41 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target for The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from $260 to $275. Boeing shares climbed 2% to $231.16 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) from $2 to $1. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $0.8785 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from $30 to $38. Juniper Networks shares rose 0.4% to close at $32.12 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) from $46 to $48. Hain Celestial shares rose 1.7% to $41.46 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) price target from $13 to $15. GoPro shares rose 3.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) price target from $20 to $14. Oatly Group shares rose 3.9% to $9.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) from $85 to $140. Asana shares rose 1.1% to $133.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) price target from $46 to $62. Hilton Grand Vacations shares rose 1.5% to $52.75 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion before the opening bell. Agilent shares rose 0.4% to $164.90 in after-hours trading. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Most of the world's best growth stock opportunities involve new and necessary technologies. The pandemic and its fallout exposed some industrial shortcomings that are now creating previously unrecognized opportunities. This year's fiscal results for some companies do not yet reflect the post-pandemic potential. If you're like most investors, the biggest...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hain Celestial Group#Nvidia Corporation#Telsey Advisory Group#Lowe S Companies#Nvda#Nvidia#The Boeing Company#Ba#Boeing#Hc Wainwright Co#Eloxx Pharmaceuticals#Elox#Needham#Juniper Networks#Jnpr#Evercore Isi Group#Hain#Gopro#Gpro#Oatly Group Ab
Benzinga

GameStop Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week; Micron, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Monday, while Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Videogame retailer GameStop is seeing the highest interest on the forum...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

52 Biggest Movers From Friday

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares surged 90.2% to close at $9.89 on Friday. Greenland Technologies highlighted the launch of second electric industrial vehicle line: GEL-1800 Front Loader. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) gained 73.3% to settle at $13.00 after the company priced its IPO at $7.50 per...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) rose 39.6% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday. Astra Space recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 29.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zhihu Shares Pop As MAU Drive 115% Revenue Growth In Q3

Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 115.1% year-on-year to $127.8 million (RMB823.5 million), missing the consensus of $128 million. Segments: Zhihu's Advertising revenue increased 38.9% Y/Y to $49.8 million. Paid membership revenue expanded 95.8% Y/Y to $27.7 million. Content-commerce solutions revenue rose 511.9% Y/Y to $43.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Niu Technologies Q3 Earnings

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $58,594,000.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2021

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $97.92 million. • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $738.45 million. • Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Assumes IonQ As Fair-Priced, Initiates With Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) with a Neutral rating and a $28 price, implying priced at the current level. While the company is one of the front-runners in the quantum computing space, there is a high level of uncertainty around the widespread adoption and commercialization of quantum computing and which forms of quantum computing ultimately capture market share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nio Mops Up $2B Following Closure Of At-the-Market Offering; Can Its Beaten Down Stock Find Redemption?

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell over 9% in the week ending Nov. 19, underperforming most of its EV peers. The stock, however, saw an upward bounce in late trading on Friday. What Happened: Nio announced Friday following the market close that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market offering of 53.29 million ADSs and raised $2 billion in gross proceeds.
STOCKS
Benzinga

GlobalFoundries Shares Pop As Analysts Initiate Coverage; See Up To 61% Upside

Multiple analysts initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS). Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer initiated coverage with an Outperform and $75 price target, implying a 20.8% upside. The analyst says the benefits of the company's 2018 strategic pivot from "bleeding edge" to "pervasive" are just now inflecting and sees semi-cyclical and foundry secular tailwinds for GlobalFoundries.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Avaya Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, OneCloud ARR Clocks 177% Growth

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $760 million, up 0.7% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $738.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beat the consensus of $0.72. Segments: Revenue from products declined 8.6% Y/Y to $246 million. Services revenue increased 5% Y/Y to $514 million. OneCLoud ARR...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rent The Runway Shares Gain As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $25 price target, implying a 54.32% upside. Sheridan noted as the post-pandemic world normalizes, Rent The Runway will be a key beneficiary of "return to work" as subscriber levels return to pre-pandemic levels. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler initiated...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy