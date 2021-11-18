AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Shows 83% Protection Over Six Months
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has shared new data from two Phase 3 trials of AZD7442, its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, in COVID-19 patients.
- In an analysis of the ongoing PROVENT trial evaluating a median of six months of participant follow-up, one 300mg intramuscular (IM) dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 83% compared to placebo.
- The Company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.
- The injected therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August.
- The latest results from longer-term follow-ups potentially position AstraZeneca, like rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), as a future supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
- AZD7442 combines two LAABs, tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061), derived from B-cells donated by convalescent patients after the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
