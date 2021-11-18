ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Shows 83% Protection Over Six Months

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPOvY_0d0W8Bvh00
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has shared new data from two Phase 3 trials of AZD7442, its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, in COVID-19 patients.
  • In an analysis of the ongoing PROVENT trial evaluating a median of six months of participant follow-up, one 300mg intramuscular (IM) dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 83% compared to placebo.
  • The Company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.
  • The injected therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August.
  • The latest results from longer-term follow-ups potentially position AstraZeneca, like rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), as a future supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
  • AZD7442 combines two LAABs, tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061), derived from B-cells donated by convalescent patients after the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.02% at $57.14 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vifor Pharma Bolsters Its Presence In Vascular Calcification Field Via Two Acquisition Deals

Vifor Pharma (OTC: GNHAY) has acquired Sanifit Therapeutics, a Spanish clinical-stage cardio-renal biopharmaceutical company that focuses on progressive vascular calcification disorders. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Vifor Pharma will acquire 100% of the shares of Sanifit Therapeutics. In return, it will receive all the global rights to SNF472...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Xencor Outlicenses Autoimmune Disease Candidate To Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma has acquired from Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize obexelimab. Obexelimab is a potential first-in-class bifunctional antibody that targets CD19 with its variable domain. It uses Xencor's XmAb Immune Inhibitor Fc Domain to target FcγRIIb, a receptor that inhibits the function of B-cells, which are essential components in the immune system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrazeneca Plc#Covid 19#Pfe#Provent#Company#Evusheld#Pfizer Inc Lrb#Pfe Rrb#Azd8895#Azd1061
Benzinga

Bluebird Bio's Thalassemia Gene Therapy Under Priority Review With FDA

The FDA has accepted Bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) marketing application for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia. The agency has granted priority review for Beti-cel, gene therapy for β-thalassemia across all genotypes who require regular red blood cell transfusions. If approved, beti-cel will be the first one-time treatment that addresses...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Puma Biotech's Neratinib Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Brain Cancer Trial

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) announced interim data from the neratinib arm of Phase 2 INSIGhT Trial in newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma with IDH R132H mutation-negative. In the intent-to-treat population, progression-free survival (PFS) was not significantly longer with neratinib (median 6.0 months) versus the control arm (median 4.7 months). Also,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newswise

Study Shows Immune Cells Against Covid-19 Stay High in Number Six Months After Vaccination

Newswise — A recent study by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers provides evidence that CD4+ T lymphocytes — immune system cells also known as helper T cells — produced by people who received either of the two available messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19 persist six months after vaccination at only slightly reduced levels from two weeks after vaccination and are at significantly higher levels than for those who are unvaccinated.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
virginia.edu

Antibody Cocktail Offers Much-Needed COVID-19 Protection

In what could be very good news for the immunocompromised, an antibody cocktail tested at the University of Virginia School of Medicine appears to offer long-lasting protection from COVID-19. The cocktail, manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by more than 80% for more than eight months,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiercePharma

Regeneron's antibody cocktail protects against COVID-19 for up to 8 months, giving hope to the immunocompromised

People with compromised immune systems who are unable to develop adequate responses to vaccines may soon have an option to protect against COVID-19. A phase 3 trial of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail showed the treatment reduced the risk of infection by 81.6% over a period of two to eight months. Results previously reported in The New England Journal of Medicine from the same trial showed REGEN-COV reduced the risk of infection by 81.4% during the first month after administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy