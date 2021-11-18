AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Shows 83% Protection Over Six Months

People with compromised immune systems who are unable to develop adequate responses to vaccines may soon have an option to protect against COVID-19. A phase 3 trial of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail showed the treatment reduced the risk of infection by 81.6% over a period of two to eight months. Results previously reported in The New England Journal of Medicine from the same trial showed REGEN-COV reduced the risk of infection by 81.4% during the first month after administration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO