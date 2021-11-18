Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Reduction In Bleeding Episodes

SER-109 (Seres Therapeutics), an investigational, oral, biologically-sourced microbiome therapeutic designed to reduce recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI), demonstrated a 31.1% absolute reduction in the rate of CDI recurrence over 12 weeks compared to placebo, according to data from the ECOSPOR III trial. Further, the investigators found that the treatment’s efficacy was similar when stratified by age groups or prior antibiotic received. All data from the ECOSPOR III trial were presented at the Virtual American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, October 23-28, 2020.
