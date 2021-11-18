ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Reduction In Bleeding Episodes

  • Spark Therapeutics, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), has announced data from its Phase 1/2 trial of SPK-8011 in hemophilia A.
  • At a median efficacy follow-up of 33.4 months, the study found that 16 of 18 study participants had sustained factor VIII (FVIII), which permitted prophylaxis cessation and reduction in bleeding episodes.
  • The latest results were published online in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
  • The updated analysis (cutoff May 3) of all 18 study participants demonstrated a 91.5% reduction in annualized bleed rate (ABR) and a 96.4% reduction in the annualized number of FVIII infusions.
  • In the safety analysis, 33 treatment-related adverse events (AEs) occurred in 8 participants, of which 17 were vector-related, including one serious AE, and 16 were glucocorticoid-related.
  • As previously reported, two participants lost all FVIII expression due to an anti-AAV capsid cellular immune response, unresponsive to immunosuppression.
  • The remaining 16 participants maintained FVIII expression.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $49.86 on Wednesday.

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
