IGT Signs Deal With Cliff Castle Casino For Sport Betting

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort announced a new partnership with two companies to extend its reach into the online gaming and sports betting realm. Soaring Eagle will be launching the online “Eagle Casino & Sports” platform that will allow users to play online games and to access a sportsbook. Games that will be available online will include both slots and table games. At this time, Soaring Eagle is aiming to launch the project in early 2022.

GAMBLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO