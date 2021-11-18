ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Autohome Q3 Earnings

 4 days ago
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Autohome reported in-line EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $67,315,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.96 0.93 1.51 1

EPS Actual 0.97 0.92 1.52 1.11

Revenue Estimate 287.22M 285.28M 386.47M 344.42M

Revenue Actual 300.17M 281.08M 380.55M 341.05M

