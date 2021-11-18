ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BJ's Wholesale Club: Q3 Earnings Insights

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Wholesale Club their estimated earnings by 13.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $532,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 5.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.63 0.57 0.67 0.64

EPS Actual 0.82 0.72 0.70 0.92

Revenue Estimate 3.77B 3.62B 3.94B 3.68B

Revenue Actual 4.18B 3.87B 3.95B 3.73B

