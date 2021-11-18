ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CskJY_0d0W83x800

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $317,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.44 0.41

EPS Actual -0.04 0.61 0.46 0.49

Revenue Estimate 35.23M 35.48M 35.83M 35.37M

Revenue Actual 34.70M 34.78M 36.06M 35.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: NextEra Energy

In the current market session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is trading at $87.90, after a 0.46% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 2.84%, and in the past year, by 17.78%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Niu Technologies Registers 37% Revenue Growth In Q3, Miss Estimates

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.1% year-on-year, to RMB 1.23 billion ($190.3 million), missing the analyst consensus of $217.3 million. The number of e-scooters sold increased 58.3% Y/Y to 397,079, led by a 59.9% rise in China. International e-scooters sales decreased 11.2% due to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Bank of America's Price Over Earnings

Right now, Bank of America Inc. (NYSE:BAC) share price is at $46.51, after a 2.43% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 3.04%, but in the past year, increased by 60.46%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

These top dividend stocks offer above-average yields compared to the average one in the S&P 500. They also boast exceptional dividend growth track records as all four qualify as Dividend Aristocrats. Their dividend growth streaks appear likely to continue. There are hundreds of dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500. They...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Hoegh Lng Partners Q3#Hmlp#Eps#Hoegh Lng Partners
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Vonage Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vonage Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $19.75 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $14.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Niu Technologies Q3 Earnings

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $58,594,000.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Notable First Capital Insider Makes $135K Buy

Dana Huber, Insider at First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP), made a large insider buy on November 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Huber purchased 3,245 shares of First Capital at at prices ranging from $41.70 to $42.40. The total transaction amounted to $137,473.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Ameren Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ameren has an average price target of $86.8 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Edison

Right now, Edison Inc. (NYSE:EIX) share price is at $64.78, after a 0.2% decrease. Over the past month, the stock spiked by 5.40%, but over the past year, it actually decreased by 1.01%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Apria Insider Trades $125K In Company Stock

Angela Fyfe, Insider at Apria (NASDAQ:APR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 19, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Angela Fyfe exercised options to purchase 3,269 Apria shares at a price of $8.28 per share for a total of $27,067 on November 19. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $30.00 to $30.10 to raise a total of $98,226 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: XPeng

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that XPeng will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.09. XPeng bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Xcel Energy. The company has an average price target of $72.33 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $65.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CFO Of Ondas Holdings Sold $550K In Stock

Stewart Kantor, CFO at Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), made a large insider sell on November 19, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Kantor sold 56,620 shares of Ondas Holdings at prices ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. The total transaction amounted to $546,076.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deere's Debt Overview

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) fell by 8.21% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Deere has. Based on Deere's financial statement as of August 26, 2021, long-term debt is at $37.56 billion and current debt is at $10.40 billion, amounting to $47.96 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $7.52 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $40.44 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Construction Partners's Earnings: A Preview

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Construction Partners will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.40. Construction Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Talos Energy Insider Trades $345K In Company Stock

Timothy Duncan, Insider at Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), made a large insider buy on November 19, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of Talos Energy at at prices ranging from $9.77 to $9.81. The total transaction amounted to $343,150.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Fanhua

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fanhua will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.10. Fanhua bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cerence Shares Plunge As It Issues Q1, FY22 Outlook Below Consensus

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% year-on-year to $98.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beat the consensus of $0.56. Meanwhile, the company provided the first quarter and fiscal 2022 forecast below Wall Street view, amidst production challenges faced by its customers due to semiconductor shortages.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Air Products & Chemicals's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy