Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q3 Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $317,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 0.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.44 0.41

EPS Actual -0.04 0.61 0.46 0.49

Revenue Estimate 35.23M 35.48M 35.83M 35.37M

Revenue Actual 34.70M 34.78M 36.06M 35.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.