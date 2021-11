All-inclusive NFT and Metaverse platform, Zloadr, set to disrupt the global digital assets market with their unique Metaverse competitions and games as seen in new Whitepaper. NFTs have been described by experts as “the metaverse’s ideal revenue model” with some already calling it the key to unlocking many parts of it. The shared virtual space provided by metaverse will give experience across platforms and the real world, allowing practically anyone to participate virtually and use NFTs in an engaging manner. Several companies have announced plans to enter the innovative cryptoverse, with exchanges now allowing metaverses to showcase their tokens to the world with genuine reliability; hence, the first-ever Metaverse Trading Board. A report by PwC put the size of the metaverse at $148.5 billion in 2021, with a projection that it will hit $1,542.9 billion by 2030.

