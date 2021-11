Second Avenue Partners Co-Founder Nick Hanauer joins the Knack Board of Directors; $3.5 million will support Knack’s rapid growth. Knack, the leader in custom gifting, announced that it has raised $3.5M in Series A equity investment to support the company’s rapid growth in the personal and corporate gifting space. The latest fundraising round was led by Seattle-based Second Avenue Partners. As part of the equity investment agreement, Second Avenue’s partner and co-founder, Nick Hanauer will join the Knack board of directors.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO